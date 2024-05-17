SC issues show-cause notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal over remarks against judiciary

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-P MNA Mustafa Kamal, requesting their responses to recent comments made against the judiciary.

This action was taken by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, during proceedings of a suo motu notice regarding independent Senator Vawda.

During a press conference at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Vawda criticised the judiciary, urging an end to the trend of targeting institutions. He questioned the timing of Justice Sattar's allegations and emphasized the need for evidence before making accusations.

PML-N's Talal Chaudhry also held separate press conference, questioning the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ claims of interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

They asserted that without evidence, no one should accuse the institutions. The following day, MNAs Mustafa Kamal of MQM-Pakistan and Awn Chaudhry of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party also criticised the judiciary's alleged failures and called for the establishment of ethical standards for judges.

Kamal claimed the judiciary had set "ethical standards" for politicians and that judges' dual citizenship was a "big question mark," demanding accountability from the judiciary. Awn warned that the issue could lead to "anarchy in the country."

In late March, six judges from the Islamabad High Court wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council regarding pressure on judges through abduction, torture of relatives, and secret surveillance. Justice Babar Sattar also highlighted breaches of personal data during the audio leaks case.