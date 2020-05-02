Novel COVID-19 is of natural in origin: WHO
09:48 AM | 2 May, 2020
Share
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated that the new coronavirus is of natural origin.
Talking to reporters in Geneva, the WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said we are assured that this virus is natural in origin.
The assurance came after US President Donald Trump claimed he had seen evidence it originated in a Chinese lab.
Meanwhile, the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said we didn't waste any time as the world had enough time to intervene.
- Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
- UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as ...10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran wishes speedy recovery, good health to his Russian ...10:14 AM | 2 May, 2020
-
- President Alvi calls for national unity to fight coronavirus pandemic08:50 AM | 2 May, 2020
Barriya Ansari is the emerging makeup artist you should follow on Instagram
04:41 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session04:18 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Millions are grieving with us at the moment: Irrfan Khan’s family ...04:17 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study03:59 PM | 1 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020