Novel COVID-19 is of natural in origin: WHO
Web Desk
09:48 AM | 2 May, 2020
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated that the new coronavirus is of natural origin.

Talking to reporters in Geneva, the WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said we are assured that this virus is natural in origin.

The assurance came after US President Donald Trump claimed he had seen evidence it originated in a Chinese lab.

Meanwhile, the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said we didn't waste any time as the world had enough time to intervene.   

