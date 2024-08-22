Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to issue remaining Rs40b later

The government on Thursday approved an additional Rs60 billion in funds to support Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, with an immediate release of Rs20 billion. These funds, requested by the military, are intended to equip security forces battling militants in two provinces.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved the Rs20 billion special allocation for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam for the current fiscal year 2024-25. A ministry official stated that the remaining Rs40 billion will be disbursed during the second half of the fiscal year and will be used to procure advanced military equipment.

Chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the ECC also approved the export of an additional 100,000 metric tons of sugar, raising the total export quantity to 250,000 metric tons under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration. The ECC further decided to delink the export from the requirement to maintain local sugar prices at Rs140 per kg, allowing sugar millers to potentially profit from both export proceeds and increased local prices.

Regarding Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, the ECC was informed that following the Federal Apex Committee's decision in June 2024 to initiate the new military operation, the military requested an additional Rs60 billion in funds. This amount is beyond the regular military budget, and the government will issue a supplementary grant to cover it.

The government will immediately disburse Rs20 billion, with the remaining funds to be released as needed for procurement purposes.

Pakistan is currently navigating a challenging security environment, with its forces engaged in combat against terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. An ECC official explained that terrorists have access to advanced technology and weapons left behind by departing U.S. forces. To effectively counter this threat, the military requires new hardware. The government has promptly provided Rs20 billion for capacity enhancement, with the remaining Rs40 billion to be released as necessary.