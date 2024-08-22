Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to issue remaining Rs40b later

Web Desk
09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
Operation Azm e Istehkam
Source: File photo

The government on Thursday approved an additional Rs60 billion in funds to support Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, with an immediate release of Rs20 billion. These funds, requested by the military, are intended to equip security forces battling militants in two provinces.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved the Rs20 billion special allocation for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam for the current fiscal year 2024-25. A ministry official stated that the remaining Rs40 billion will be disbursed during the second half of the fiscal year and will be used to procure advanced military equipment.

Chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the ECC also approved the export of an additional 100,000 metric tons of sugar, raising the total export quantity to 250,000 metric tons under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration. The ECC further decided to delink the export from the requirement to maintain local sugar prices at Rs140 per kg, allowing sugar millers to potentially profit from both export proceeds and increased local prices.

Regarding Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, the ECC was informed that following the Federal Apex Committee's decision in June 2024 to initiate the new military operation, the military requested an additional Rs60 billion in funds. This amount is beyond the regular military budget, and the government will issue a supplementary grant to cover it.

The government will immediately disburse Rs20 billion, with the remaining funds to be released as needed for procurement purposes.

Pakistan is currently navigating a challenging security environment, with its forces engaged in combat against terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. An ECC official explained that terrorists have access to advanced technology and weapons left behind by departing U.S. forces. To effectively counter this threat, the military requires new hardware. The government has promptly provided Rs20 billion for capacity enhancement, with the remaining Rs40 billion to be released as necessary.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to ...

09:15 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Murtaza Wahab reviews progress on water and sewerage work in Essa ...

07:05 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

LHC Bar Association employee commits suicide over heavy electricity ...

06:58 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Naeem Ghaus promoted to BS-21 Grade 

06:54 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

SC clears controversial paragraphs from Mubarak Sani case rulings

06:09 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

CM Gandapur’s video of distributing money among party workers goes ...

Most viewed

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to issue remaining Rs40b later

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 22 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.

British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.3 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.1 362.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.72 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.55 189.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: