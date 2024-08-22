K-Electric moves Nepra for another increase in power tarrif for Karachi users

A day after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved K-Electric's (KE) request for an electricity tariff hike for Karachi consumers, the power utility has now sought an additional increase of Rs 3.09 per unit under the fuel charge adjustment (FCA).
KE has requested the Rs 3.09 per unit hike for the fuel adjustment for July, which, if approved, will be reflected in consumers' electricity bills for November.
This proposed increase is expected to impose an additional burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachi residents.
NEPRA is scheduled to review KE’s request for the provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) on August 29.
Just a day earlier, NEPRA had approved KE's request for a tariff hike under monthly fuel charge adjustments for May and June. According to NEPRA's notification, electricity prices were raised by Rs 2.59 per unit for May's fuel adjustment and Rs 3.17 per unit for June's fuel adjustment.
This earlier increase is anticipated to add over Rs 6.2 billion to the financial burden on Karachiites.
KE clarified that these charges will not be applied to customer bills in a single month but will be spread over two months. The FCA for May will appear in October 2024 bills, while the FCA for June will be reflected in November 2024 bills. The net increase in customer bills due to the FCA in October will be Rs 1.59 per unit, while the net increase in November will be Rs 0.58 per unit.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
