K-Electric moves Nepra for another increase in power tarrif for Karachi users

10:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
K-Electric
Source: File photo

A day after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved K-Electric's (KE) request for an electricity tariff hike for Karachi consumers, the power utility has now sought an additional increase of Rs 3.09 per unit under the fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

KE has requested the Rs 3.09 per unit hike for the fuel adjustment for July, which, if approved, will be reflected in consumers' electricity bills for November.

This proposed increase is expected to impose an additional burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachi residents.

NEPRA is scheduled to review KE’s request for the provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) on August 29.

Just a day earlier, NEPRA had approved KE's request for a tariff hike under monthly fuel charge adjustments for May and June. According to NEPRA's notification, electricity prices were raised by Rs 2.59 per unit for May's fuel adjustment and Rs 3.17 per unit for June's fuel adjustment.

This earlier increase is anticipated to add over Rs 6.2 billion to the financial burden on Karachiites.

KE clarified that these charges will not be applied to customer bills in a single month but will be spread over two months. The FCA for May will appear in October 2024 bills, while the FCA for June will be reflected in November 2024 bills. The net increase in customer bills due to the FCA in October will be Rs 1.59 per unit, while the net increase in November will be Rs 0.58 per unit.

