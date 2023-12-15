LHC bans media from interviewing under-custody accused

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped the media representatives from interviewing the accused in police custody.
Underlining the importance of establishing a regulatory authority to counter such practices, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the LHC addressed a petition challenging media engagements with detainees.
He raised pivotal queries about the ability of media representatives to coerce accused individuals into making confessional statements during interviews without their explicit consent. Justice Bajwa underscored the right to silence, akin to the fundamental freedom of speech.
During the hearing, Justice Bajwa pointed out that these interviews often occur with the endorsement of law enforcement officials, leading to the acquisition of statements that might be deemed as confessions.
Expressing concern about interviews conducted in public spaces, he questioned the ethicality of pressuring individuals to share their opinions while thrusting microphones into their faces.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.92
|762.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.33
|36.68
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.86
|929.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.8
|175.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.93
|326.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.
On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
