Two cops martyred as terrorists attack police headquarters in KP's Tank district

TANK – A terrorist attack at Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Friday resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen, while three others sustained injuries.

The attack, carried out by militants during the early hours of Friday, targeted the police force. In response, the security forces engaged, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist. Traffic along Dera Road was closed as a precautionary measure, and a thorough search operation is currently ongoing in the area.

Hospital sources confirmed that the injured policemen have been promptly transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

This incident follows a recent tragic event where at least 23 soldiers were martyred and numerous others injured after six suicide bombers drove an explosive-laden truck into a military base in the troubled Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district earlier in the week, according to security officials.