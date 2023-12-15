Search

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher dies aged 61

Noor Fatima
12:07 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Andre Braugher
Source: Andre Braugher (Instagram)

Two-time Emmy-winning Hollywood actor, Andre Braugher, who was famed for his appearance on the television comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the 1990s police drama Homicide: Life on the Street, passed away on Monday after a brief illness, according to his publicist. Braugher was 61.

Braugher starred alongside Andy Samberg in Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons from 2013 through 2021 in the role of Captain Ray Holt, for which he received four Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Braugher was also a dramatic actor playing Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide from 1992 to 1998, a breakout role for which he won his first Emmy in 1998, for lead actor in a drama series.

Braugher also won an Emmy for lead actor in a miniseries in 2006 for the role of Nick Atwater in Thief.

Braugher was also a regular on stage at the New York Shakespeare Festival, winning an off-Broadway Obie Award in 1997 for the title role in Henry V. He also played in Measure for Measure, Twelfth Night and As You Like It.

His most recent role was as New York Times Editor Dean Baquet in She Said.

He is survived by his wife, actor Ami Brabson; sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley; brother Charles Jennings and his mother, Sally Braugher.

Noor Fatima

