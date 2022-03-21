PM Imran welcomes foreign delegates to OIC moot in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has warmly welcomed the foreign ministers and delegations from the Islamic countries, attending the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said people of Pakistan are honoured with the presence of representatives of OIC member states in the federal capital.

He said under overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice and Development’ the OIC-CFM will have wide-ranging deliberations.

I warmly welcome Foreign Ministers & delegations from OIC mbr states, observers, partners & intl orgs to #48OICCFM in Islamabad. Under overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice & Development’, OIC-CFM will have wide-ranging deliberations. People of 🇵🇰 are honoured with your presence. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2022

The historic OIC session is all set to begin tomorrow while the thematic focus of the two-day Ministerial Conference is on ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development’.

Foreign Ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States, attending the session, will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23 March as Guests of Honour.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi will attend as a Special Guest. Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate, state broadcaster reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the Council of Foreign Ministers.

The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' conference assumes special significance given the backdrop of opportunities and challenges before the Muslim world in the political, security, social and economic spheres.