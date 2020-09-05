Saturday declared as working day in all federal educational institutions
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal education ministry has declared Saturday as working day in all federal educational institutions for the current session.
In a letter addressed to Federal Directorate of Education, the Ministry has also declared to revoke the annual winter vacation for remedial classes to make up the learning losses.
Meanwhile, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Inter Board Committee of Chairmen have been asked to put off the examination schedule for two weeks, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The ministry has asked the institutional heads to plan and design strategies for an optimal academic management to minimize the students’ learning losses and make them cope with the academics pressure in reduced timelines without compromising the standard.
It also asked the educational institutions to use assessment of students after reopening of educational institutions as bench mark to design course and pace of teaching-learning plans.
- Pakistan set to celebrate Defence Day with revived national spirit05:02 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- ISPR releases special song on Defence and Martyrs' Day04:51 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development package for Karachi04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get ...04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
-
-
- Ahsan Khan and Neelam Munir to work together in new drama serial02:53 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about second pregnancy02:40 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020