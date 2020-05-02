PM Imran wishes speedy recovery, good health to his Russian counterpart

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan stands together with Russian friends in battling the challenge of COVID-19.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the premier said that coronavirus is a common challenge.

Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Corona virus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge.@mfa_russia @governmentRF — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 2, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan wished Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin good health and speedy recovery from the virus infection.