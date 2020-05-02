PM Imran wishes speedy recovery, good health to his Russian counterpart
Web Desk
10:14 AM | 2 May, 2020
PM Imran wishes speedy recovery, good health to his Russian counterpart
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan stands together with Russian friends in battling the challenge of COVID-19.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the premier said that coronavirus is a common challenge.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wished Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin good health and speedy recovery from the virus infection.

