UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as extraordinary
10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
Share
LONDON - Britain Minister for Pacific, Climate and Forests Zac Goldsmith has lauded Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme.
In a tweet today (Saturday), the UK minister termed the tree program as extraordinary and said well-done Imran Khan.
Pakistan's tree programme is extraordinary.— Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) May 1, 2020
Well done @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/hW7CVijfyV
- PM Imran launches web portal today to register sacked citizens amid ...11:30 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
- UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as ...10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran wishes speedy recovery, good health to his Russian ...10:14 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Novel COVID-19 is of natural in origin: WHO09:48 AM | 2 May, 2020
Barriya Ansari is the emerging makeup artist you should follow on Instagram
04:41 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session04:18 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Millions are grieving with us at the moment: Irrfan Khan’s family ...04:17 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study03:59 PM | 1 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020