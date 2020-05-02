UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as extraordinary
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as extraordinary
LONDON - Britain Minister for Pacific, Climate and Forests Zac Goldsmith has lauded Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the UK minister termed the tree program as extraordinary and said well-done Imran Khan.

