Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station
11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
LAHORE - A quarantine coach caught fire at the Lahore railway station on Saturday.
According to media reports, the fire erupted due to short circuit, however, the incident didn’t caused any loss of life.
The quarantine center comprises five railway bogies of AC class were present at the Lahore railway station for many days.
It is pertinent to be mention here that the Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid had directed to form a quarantine center to facilitate passengers infected with the novel COVID-19 virus.
Meanwhile, an inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.
