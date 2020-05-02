Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station
Web Desk
11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station
Share

LAHORE - A quarantine coach caught fire at the Lahore railway station on Saturday.

According to media reports, the fire erupted due to short circuit, however, the incident didn’t caused any loss of life.

The quarantine center comprises five railway bogies of AC class were present at the Lahore railway station for many days. 

It is pertinent to be mention here that the Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid had directed to form a quarantine center to facilitate passengers infected with the novel COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

More From This Category
PM Imran launches web portal today to register ...
11:30 AM | 2 May, 2020
Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway ...
11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's ...
10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
PM Imran wishes speedy recovery, good health to ...
10:14 AM | 2 May, 2020
President Alvi calls for national unity to fight ...
08:50 AM | 2 May, 2020
Karachi likely to face heat wave from May 5
09:51 PM | 1 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Barriya Ansari is the emerging makeup artist you should follow on Instagram
04:41 PM | 1 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr