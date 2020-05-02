PM Imran to chair PTI' lawmakers meeting over COVID-19 situation on May 4

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on May 4 (Monday) over the coronavirus situation and the current economic situation in the country

According to media details, the premier will preside over the PTI’s MNAs meeting through video link to take the PTI lawmakers into confidence over the COVID-19 situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also discuss the issues of their constituencies and would also inquire about the problems in their areas.

The lawmakers will also discuss coronavirus situation and relief measures during the meeting.