Why you should keep a plant on your desk, according to science

LAHORE - A latest Japanese based study has revealed that keeping plants on the work desk may significantly reduce anxiety among employees who are typically removed from exposure to healthy green environments. Experts from the University of Hyogo in Japan have found that small plants situated within easy viewing at your workplace may be able to boost mental health.

Researchers explored the practical use of indoor plants to boost mental health in office workers. The new study scientifically verifies the degree of psychological and physiological impact induced by indoor plants.

"At present, not so many people fully understand and utilise the benefit of stress recovery brought by plants in the workplace, said study researcher Masahiro Toyoda from University of Hyogo in Japan. "To ameliorate such situations, we decided it essential to verify and provide scientific evidence for the stress restorative effect by nearby plants in a real office setting," Toyoda said.

For the findings, the research team investigated changes in psychological and physiological stress before and after placing a plant on the workers' desks. Sixty-three office workers in Japan were the participants of this study. The calming effects calculated during the study showed that anxiety decreased significantly from pre- to post-intervention.

The study suggests that placing small plants within close sight contributed to psychological stress reduction across the board. The researchers suggest for business owners that small indoor plants could be economical and helpful in efforts improve office conditions for employees.

