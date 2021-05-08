Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley next Friday

CHITRAL – The traditional festival, Chilam Joshi, is set to start in Kalash Valley from next Friday.

This year, it will run for four days, according to the state broadcaster. The festival commemorates the arrival of summer and celebrates the abundance of dairy products during the season.

During this festival, the Kalashi people pray for the safety of their fields and animals by distributing milk among loved ones.

Last year, the Kalash tribes celebrated the annual spring festival with simplicity due to the cornovirus pandemic.

No outsider was allowed to visit Chitral for participation in the festival, and only the Kalash community performed its religious rituals during the festival by following corona prevention SOPs.