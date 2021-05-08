Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley next Friday
Web Desk
11:41 PM | 8 May, 2021
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley next Friday
Share

CHITRAL – The traditional festival, Chilam Joshi, is set to start in Kalash Valley from next Friday.

This year, it will run for four days, according to the state broadcaster. The festival commemorates the arrival of summer and celebrates the abundance of dairy products during the season.

During this festival, the Kalashi people pray for the safety of their fields and animals by distributing milk among loved ones.

Outsiders need NOC to marry women in this ... 11:19 PM | 4 May, 2021

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly unanimously approved a resolution, which makes non-residents of Chitral ...

Last year, the Kalash tribes celebrated the annual spring festival with simplicity due to the cornovirus pandemic.

No outsider was allowed to visit Chitral for participation in the festival, and only the Kalash community performed its religious rituals during the festival by following corona prevention SOPs.

Pakistan Welcomes Spring Season With These ... 07:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2017

LAHORE - Pakistan is famous for not only its scenic beauty but also for its rich culture and heritage. A large number ...

More From This Category
PM Imran and Pakistani delegation pay respects at ...
12:00 AM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns deadly blasts targeting Kabul ...
10:02 PM | 8 May, 2021
President Alvi passes Parents Protection ...
08:50 PM | 8 May, 2021
PM Imran and wife Bushra walk barefoot to ...
07:17 PM | 8 May, 2021
Top cricketers who married athletes
09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
Prime suspect in British-Pakistani woman's murder ...
06:35 PM | 8 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley next Friday
11:41 PM | 8 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr