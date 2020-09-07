Rihanna spotted with bruises on face in LA

Earlier this week, fans were worried when Rihanna was photographed with bruises covering her face and forehead. While the singer's injuries look critical, apparently she is recovering after an electric scooter accident.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," Rihanna's rep informed PEOPLE in a statement.

"Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly," the rep further added.

Her accident came less than a month after Simon Cowell was hospitalized and had a surgery after severely damaging his back in an accident on his electric bicycle on August 8.

