Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign power agreement in Kabul

Web Desk
06:21 PM | 7 Sep, 2020
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign power agreement in Kabul
Share

KABUL – Kabul, Ashgabat and Islamabad have agreed on a project to transmit power from Turkmenistan to energy-starving Pakistan through Afghanistan, according to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) – an independent and autonomous company established under The Corporations and Limited Liabilities Law of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (IROA).

The first of the project – spanning Turkmenistan to Herat and Farah provinces of Afghanistan – will be amplifying the country’s energy reserves.

Afghanistan’s electric company officials in a press conference in Kabul have said Afghanistan will be cashing in a whopping $50 million in the second phase for hosting Turkmenistan-Pakistan transmission line, the Afghanistan Times reported.

Afghanistan pays $220 million to import electric power, roughly at par with a $250 million budget to build Salma Dam.

Despite its large capacity to produce solar and hydro power, Afghanistan is still in dire straits having been unable to craft better strategies to develop domestic power generation capacities.

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet to review economic, political ...
10:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse claims six lives in Lahore
10:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy fully capable, vigilantly guarding ...
09:59 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy Day being observed today 
09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in ...
08:44 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
CPEC to expand further despite negative ...
11:37 PM | 7 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy
11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr