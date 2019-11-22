PML-N should stop hurling political threats to CEC: Dr Firdous
Web Desk
11:58 AM | 22 Nov, 2019
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to stop hurling political threats to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

In a tweet today (Friday), the special assistant said that PML-N is trying to trick the nation under a new disguise.

She said that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal will not succeed in his 20-20 mission adding that Imran Khan has already won five years series in 2018 general elections.

