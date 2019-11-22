PML-N should stop hurling political threats to CEC: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to stop hurling political threats to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

In a tweet today (Friday), the special assistant said that PML-N is trying to trick the nation under a new disguise.

چیف الیکشن کمشنر کو سیاسی دھمکیاں دینا بند کریں۔سپریم کورٹ پرآپ نے حملہ کیا یا بریف کیسوں کی چمک آپ دکھاتے رہے۔آج نئے بھیس میں پھر قوم کو دھوکا دینے کی کوشش کر رہے ہیں۔احسن صاحب آپ جس مشن ٹوئنٹی ٹوئینٹی پر ہیں وہ پورا نہیں ہونے والا۔ عمران خان 2018 میں پانچ سالہ سیریزجیت چکے ہیں — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 22, 2019

She said that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal will not succeed in his 20-20 mission adding that Imran Khan has already won five years series in 2018 general elections.