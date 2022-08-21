FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on official visit to Europe from August 22-26

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will depart on a four country trip on Monday to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and share its perspective on regional and global issues.

The foreign minister will visit Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway from August 22 to 26 at the invitation of his counterparts.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and to share perspective on regional and global issues, reported Radio Pakistan.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the Foreign Minister will also interact with the media.

The focus of the visit would be on further deepening and broadening Pakistan’s economic engagement with these key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for our people.

The foreign minister is also scheduled to sign a ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark, focusing on Climate Change Cooperation, a priority area of the government.