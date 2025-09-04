Pakistan opt to bat first against UAE in tri-series clash

SHARJAH – Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fifth match of the T20 International Tri-Series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met only twice in T20 Internationals, with Pakistan winning on both occasions. Their first encounter was during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh, where Pakistan secured a seven-wicket victory. The second came earlier in the ongoing tri-series, with Pakistan triumphing by 31 runs.

Matches: 2

Pakistan: 2

UAE: 0

Both teams enter the contest with different momentum. UAE is struggling with a three-match losing streak, including defeats to Pakistan and Afghanistan in the current series. On the other hand, Pakistan has won three of their last five completed T20Is, suffering only two losses.