Balochistan govt announces two-day holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

By Web Desk
6:41 pm | Sep 4, 2025
QUETTA – The Balochistan government has also announced a two-day public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, the government issued an official notification stating that September 5 and 6 (Friday and Saturday) will be public holidays in all government and private institutions across Balochistan.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated with religious fervor and devotion, urging the people to observe the festival with unity, peace, and brotherhood.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, the Sindh government had also announced two public holidays (September 5 and 6) for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), while the federal government declared only September 6 as a holiday.

