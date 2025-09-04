Latest

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham & other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 Sept 2025

By News Desk
8:59 am | Sep 4, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against US dollar, with greenback trading at Rs282.50 on the buying side and Rs283.30 on the selling side, according to the latest data from the open market.

Euro held firm, quoted at Rs327.70 (buying) and Rs329.50 (selling), while UK pound traded higher at Rs375.90 and Rs377.80 respectively. Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham stood at Rs76.90–77.10, and the Saudi riyal at Rs75.25–75.45.

Other notable movements included the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs914.20–922.20, the Bahraini dinar at Rs747.85–750.35, and the Omani riyal at Rs732.50–735.00.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.50 283.30
Euro EUR 327.70 329.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.90 377.80
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.90 77.10
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 183.00 188.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.85 750.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.00 210.00
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.88 44.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.03 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 2.00
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.20 922.20
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.68 67.28
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.33 166.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.73 28.03
Omani Riyal OMR 732.50 735.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.75 222.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.59 8.74
     
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now