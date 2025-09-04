Gold Rate Today in Pakistan – 22, 24 Carat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to all time high amid sharp rally in the international market that left investors and buyers astonished.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs6,000, reaching Rs376,700. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs5,144, closing at Rs322,959.

Gold Rates Today

City 24 Karat Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 376,700 Rs4,315 Lahore 376,700 Rs4,315 Islamabad 376,700 Rs4,315 Peshawar 376,700 Rs4,315 Quetta 376,700 Rs4,315 Sialkot 376,700 Rs4,303 Hyderabad 376,700 Rs4,315 Faisalabad 376,700 Rs4,315

In the global market, the precious metal witnessed an extraordinary surge of $60 in a single session, pushing international prices to $3,540 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

22Karat Gold Rate

Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola 343,016 Per 1 Gram 29,408 Per 10 Gram 294,085 Per Ounce 833,530

Silver prices also edged higher, gaining Rs12 per tola to settle at Rs4,315.

Market analysts believe the rally is far from over, with safe-haven demand and global uncertainties expected to drive gold even higher. Investors in Pakistan remain on edge as the yellow metal continues its record-breaking march.