Trophy Hunting Permit for Markhor auctioned for Record Rs10 Crore in Gilgit-Baltistan

ASTORE – The hunting permit for Pakistan’s national animal Markhor has been auctioned for record Rs10 crore (USD 370,000) in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The permit was issued for hunting Astor Markhor in Nanga Parbat Conservancy Area, and is being hailed as the most expensive wildlife hunting permit in the country’s history.

The auction was held at Forests, Parks, and Wildlife Complex in Gilgit, saw participation from both local and international hunters, wildlife experts, and government officials. Alongside Markhor, permits for other rare species such as the Himalayan Ibex and Blue Sheep were also auctioned.

For 2025-26 hunting season, the Wildlife Department issued a total of 118 permits: 4 for Astor Markhor, 100 for Himalayan Ibex, and 14 for Blue Sheep. Officials highlighted that 80% of the revenue generated through trophy hunting is directly allocated to local communities to support wildlife conservation, tourism initiatives, and regional development projects.

The high value of Markhor permit shows global significance of Gilgit-Baltistan’s wildlife as such initiatives create economic opportunities for local residents while supporting conservation efforts.

Meanwhile, environmental groups raised questions at ethics of offering rare and nationally symbolic species for hunting. They warned that without strict monitoring, the program could pose risks to wildlife populations.