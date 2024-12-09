American hunter pays record Rs7.5 Crore to hunt Markhor in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – An American hunter paid record 750 million to hunt Pakistani Markhor in Chitral, in what is said to be first trophy hunt of 2024.

The hunted animal was 11-year-old Markhor with 49.5-inch horns and the hinting occurred in Toshi-Shasha community-managed game reserve in northern Pakistan.

Ronald Joe Whitton got a hunting permit from KP Wildlife Department at staggering cost of $271,000. He used an automatic rifle at close range, and local community and Wildlife members assisted the aging man in locating Markhor due to the conservancy’s proximity to the road.

The next trophy hunt has been scheduled with the same price and a third is planned for March at a lesser cost. 80% of the hunting permit fee is allocated to the local community for conservation efforts.

The auction for hunting season started in October this year, when two Markhor hunting permits were sold for a total of $271,000, setting another milestone.

Pakistan supports wildlife protection and raise awareness about the conservation of the Markhor, its national animal. The Markhor, vital to the ecosystem, has seen a population increase in Pakistan due to successful conservation efforts, despite global population declines.

Threats like habitat loss, illegal hunting, and climate change continue to endanger the species. Hunting regulations in Pakistan allocate 80% of permit fees to local communities, supporting sustainable conservation efforts.