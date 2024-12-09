Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Supreme Court rules against Military Courts’ authority to announce verdicts

Supreme Court Reviews Article 63 A Verdict On Lawmakers Voting Freedom

ISLAMABAD – In major development, Supreme Court of Pakistan turned down a petition filed by the coalition government, seeking permission for military courts to announce case verdicts.

The petition raised concerns about the trial of civilians in military courts, a matter that has sparked ongoing debate. During the hearing, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of top court remarked that the request for a delay seemed to be motivated by personal interests, noting that Khawaja did not have any family members under custody.

Justice Mandokhail reiterated that the Supreme Court functions under the current constitutional framework, with all benches being constituted under the amended constitution.

He further clarified that the case challenging the amendment itself would also be heard by a bench formed under the same amendment. Ultimately, the court rejected Khawaja’s plea and imposed the fine.

During Monday’s hearing, the apex court raised concerns over the 26th Constitutional Amendment, with Justice Mazhar accusing the counsel of using delaying tactics. Justice Mandokhail emphasized that judicial decisions would be protected even if the amendment were annulled.

The bench also addressed Hafeezullah Niazi’s request to proceed with the case, but Justice Hilali questioned his legal standing since no loved ones of his were in custody. SC clarified that all benches, including those hearing the amendment challenge, are constituted under the new constitutional amendment.

Pakistani court questions govt over military trial of Imran Khan

Latest

