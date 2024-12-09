Supreme Court rules against Military Courts’ authority to announce verdicts

ISLAMABAD – In major development, Supreme Court of Pakistan turned down a petition filed by the coalition government, seeking permission for military courts to announce case verdicts.

The petition raised concerns about the trial of civilians in military courts, a matter that has sparked ongoing debate. During the hearing, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of top court remarked that the request for a delay seemed to be motivated by personal interests, noting that Khawaja did not have any family members under custody.

Justice Mandokhail reiterated that the Supreme Court functions under the current constitutional framework, with all benches being constituted under the amended constitution.

He further clarified that the case challenging the amendment itself would also be heard by a bench formed under the same amendment. Ultimately, the court rejected Khawaja’s plea and imposed the fine.