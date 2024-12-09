BISE Lahore Class 9, Matric Exam Dates revealed; details inside

LAHORE – Dates for Class 9, and 10 Annual Examination have been finalised by Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen finalized, as exams will be held in Ramadan in upcoming year.
As per newly issued schedule, Matric exams will start from March 4, 2025, and will continue March 25, 2025. Class 9 exams will start from March 25, 2024.
As per the announcement, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Punjab will be from March 29 to April 4, 2025. Practical exams for both ninth and tenth-grade students will begin on April 23, 2025.
All examination boards across Punjab will follow a unified date sheet for the exams, ensuring consistency throughout the region.