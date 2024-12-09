Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

BISE Lahore Class 9, Matric Exam Dates revealed; details inside

LAHORE –  Dates for Class 9, and 10 Annual Examination have been finalised by Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen finalized, as exams will be held in Ramadan in upcoming year.

As per newly issued schedule, Matric exams will start from March 4, 2025, and will continue March 25, 2025. Class 9 exams will start from March 25, 2024.

 

Punjab Matric Annual exams 2025

Examination Start Date Last Paper Date
Class 10 Exams March 4, 2025 March 25, 2025
Ninth Class Exams March 25, 2024 April 18, 2025
Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays March 29, 2025 April 4, 2025
Practical Exams (9th & 10th) April 23, 2025

As per the announcement, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Punjab will be from March 29 to April 4, 2025.  Practical exams for both ninth and tenth-grade students will begin on April 23, 2025.

All examination boards across Punjab will follow a unified date sheet for the exams, ensuring consistency throughout the region.

Update on Lahore board matric results 2024

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 9 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.2
Euro EUR 291.55 294.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.1 200.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search