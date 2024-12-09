BISE Lahore Class 9, Matric Exam Dates revealed; details inside

LAHORE – Dates for Class 9, and 10 Annual Examination have been finalised by Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen finalized, as exams will be held in Ramadan in upcoming year.

As per newly issued schedule, Matric exams will start from March 4, 2025, and will continue March 25, 2025. Class 9 exams will start from March 25, 2024.

Punjab Matric Annual exams 2025 Examination Start Date Last Paper Date Class 10 Exams March 4, 2025 March 25, 2025 Ninth Class Exams March 25, 2024 April 18, 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays March 29, 2025 April 4, 2025 Practical Exams (9th & 10th) April 23, 2025 —

As per the announcement, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Punjab will be from March 29 to April 4, 2025. Practical exams for both ninth and tenth-grade students will begin on April 23, 2025.

All examination boards across Punjab will follow a unified date sheet for the exams, ensuring consistency throughout the region.