Karachi weather today: Temperature drops further amid cold wave

Karachi Weather Today Temperature Drops Further Amid Cold Wave

KARACHI – A cold wave has hit Karachi, the capital city of Sindh province, with temperature dropping to 11°C, bringing joy for the residents of the port city.

In its daily forecast, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the temperature is expected to remain between 10-12°C, with humidity standing at 36%.

It further said that dry and cold weather is expected in most districts of the province. Shallow fog (in patches) is likely to persist at few places in Sukkur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and surroundings.

PMD added that a cold wave is likely to affect most parts of the country from 08th to 14th December. Under the influence of cold wave conditions, a significant drop in day and night temperatures is predicted.

Day temperatures are likely to drop (04-06) °C below normal in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. While (05-07) °C below normal is expected in Balochistan and Sindh.

Cold with gusty winds are likely in Sindh, Balochistan and parts of Punjab. Frost is also likely to develop over plains.

Moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh from 07th (night) to 11th December with occasional gaps.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global

