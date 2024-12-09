Who has proposed singer Shazia Manzoor for marriage?

KARACHI – Famous Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor revealed that an actor begged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa her to marry him.

The Chan Mere Makhna singer made the claim during a TV show where she discussed various matters including marriage.

Shazia Manzoor rejected the rumors claiming that she is married. She clarified that she has not married yet, but it will happen soon.

He said some time ago, an actor from Peshawar kept sending her messages for a month, saying he was in love with her. She ignored him, and eventually, he stopped sending her messages.

She added that the same person later sent a message after some time saying that if she didn’t want to marry him, it was fine for him, but he asked for the contact numbers of other singers like Aima Baig, Humaira Arshad, or Humaira Channa.

Shazia Manzoor did not reveal the name of the actor who proposed to her but revealed that he hails from Peshawar.