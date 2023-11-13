Kiran Malik dazzles in emerald green saree

Pakistani actress and model Kiran Malik continues to grab the spotlight with her latest fashion escapade. Draped in a mesmerizing emerald green saree, paired with a sizzling silver blouse, Kiran showcases a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary allure.

Her impeccable fashion sense and radiant beauty position her as a true fashion icon, inspiring many in the process.

In this recent appearance, Malik redefines the timeless elegance of the traditional Indian saree. The jewel-tone green fabric not only beautifully enhances her features but also complements her complexion, unveiling her natural beauty.

Adding a touch of modern glamour, her choice of a sexy silver blouse steals the show. The intricate design and metallic shimmer bring a contemporary twist to the traditional attire, while the plunging neckline and tailored fit highlight her flawless figure with confidence and sensuality.

Within a few hours, the post received thousands of likes from fans and the comments section was flooded with compliments.

On the work front, she is currently seen in Jaise Apki Marzi alongside Dur e Fishan and Mikaal Zulfikaar.