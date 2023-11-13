Two PIA flight attendants 'slip' in Canada

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendants have gone missing in Canada after the airline's aircraft from Islamabad arrived in Toronto.

The PIA spokesman stated in a statement that the two flight attendants, Khalid Afridi and Fida Shah, took aircraft PK-772 from Islamabad to Canada.

The two crew members "did not turn up in Toronto on its scheduled return to the country, and the national flag carrier's flight had to proceed without them," a PIA official said.

According to the spokeswoman, all parties will face severe consequences following the conclusion of the inquiry, and the Canadian local government has been notified in this respect.

Several flight hostesses from the national carrier, including female mail cabin crew have disappeared overseas.

After arriving in Toronto, Canada from Lahore earlier in July, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward went "missing" from a hotel.

On a trip back to Pakistan, flight attendant Muntazir Mehdi failed to show for duty, raising questions about the inexplicable disappearance of the PTI steward.

Four flight attendants and air hostesses from the national carrier entered Canada before Mehdi in order to get citizenship.