NAB summons PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi in £190m case 

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigations regarding a £190 million settlement case on June 7.

This case is related to the transfer of funds from the National Crime Agency (NCA) account in Britain. The NAB Rawalpindi has called upon Bushra Bibi to provide her statement as a witness due to her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust. The former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been summoned by the combined investigation team (CIT) of the NAB.

The CIT was dissatisfied with the PTI chairman’s previous response during his appearance before the NAB on May 23. As a result, the former prime minister has been directed to answer a questionnaire given to him on May 23 by June 7. The NAB is obligated by law to clarify whether the individuals being summoned are accused or witnesses for the purpose of recording their statements.

As part of the investigation process, the CIT has already recorded statements from ministers of the previous government. Additionally, the NAB has requested records of all donations received from the Al-Qadir University Trust and the donors involved.

It should be noted that Imran Khan was granted bail in the corruption case until June 19 by an accountability court. This decision came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructed him to seek bail from the appropriate forum. NAB officials informed the court that Bushra Bibi’s arrest was unnecessary, but she should cooperate with the anti-graft body whenever summoned for investigations.

The case began when the British government discovered £140 million in an account owned by the son of a prominent Pakistani real estate tycoon and his wife in 2019. The National Crime Agency froze the funds, suspecting them to be proceeds of criminal activities. Surprisingly, neither the individuals nor their wife challenged the account freeze. Following legal procedures, the UK returned the laundered funds to the Pakistani government in 2019.