Search

Pakistan

Faisalabad policeman fired from service for celebrating Imran Khan’s release

01:13 PM | 25 May, 2023
Faisalabad policeman fired from service for celebrating Imran Khan’s release
Source: File Photo

FAISALABAD – A policeman in Faisalabad was removed from services after his video of celebrating the release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan went viral on social media. 

CPO Usman Akram Gondal terminated constable Faizan on Wednesday after finding him guilty of violation of police department’s discipline. 

The CPO had ordered an inquiry into the viral video and the report held the cop guilty in it. In the light of the inquiry report, the CPO fired the constable from service.

A press release said that police were a disciplined force, adding that its every official must be apolitical, especially while wearing uniform.

The PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. However, the arrest was challenged in the Supreme Court which ordered his release on May 11. 

Supreme Court orders to release Imran Khan, terms arrest by NAB as 'illegal'

Pakistan

Imran Riaz Khan not in custody of ISI and MI, LHC told

02:10 PM | 25 May, 2023

Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court as PTI exodus continues amid crackdown

01:32 PM | 25 May, 2023

IHC orders release of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry

12:59 PM | 25 May, 2023

Imran Khan says ready to engage "anyone in power'' for talks

08:45 PM | 24 May, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry takes a break from politics, parting ways with PTI and Imran Khan

06:59 PM | 24 May, 2023

PM Shehbaz appoints Asif Ali Khan Durrani as special envoy for Afghanistan

02:47 PM | 24 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Is Pakistan planning to restrict cash transactions beyond certain ...

03:05 PM | 25 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th May 2023 

09:03 AM | 25 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee gains ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.

As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-25-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 25, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: