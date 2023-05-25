Faisalabad policeman fired from service for celebrating Imran Khan’s release

FAISALABAD – A policeman in Faisalabad was removed from services after his video of celebrating the release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan went viral on social media.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal terminated constable Faizan on Wednesday after finding him guilty of violation of police department’s discipline.

The CPO had ordered an inquiry into the viral video and the report held the cop guilty in it. In the light of the inquiry report, the CPO fired the constable from service.

A press release said that police were a disciplined force, adding that its every official must be apolitical, especially while wearing uniform.

The PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. However, the arrest was challenged in the Supreme Court which ordered his release on May 11.