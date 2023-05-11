Supreme Court orders to release Imran Khan, terms arrest by NAB as 'illegal'

Search

Web Desk 01:23 PM | 11 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – In latest turn of events, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan illegal, ordering him to move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) again for bail in the case. 

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah issued the ruling shortly after the former prime minister was presented in the court. 

  • Imran Khan brought to the apex court in a convoy of 15 vehicles
  • Heavy contingent of Islamabad police, FC deployed outside the SC
  • The PTI chairman taken to the courtroom through judges' gate

"Appear before the high court tomorrow," the chief justice ordered the PTI leader, adding that he will have to every decision of the court.

The apex court also ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release the defiant politician, saying when a person appears before court it means he is surrendering to it.  

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan was represented by his legal team comprising Hamid Khan and others, while NAB prosecutor and government lawyers were also present their. 

At the outset of the hearing, Hamid Khan said his client was arrested when he arrived in the IHC for biometric before filing a petition for pre-arrest bail. “Why he was taken into custody when he was going to surrender?” he questioned while accusing the security officials of manhandling the former premier.

At one point, the chief justice remarked that the NAB had committed contempt of court by arresting Imran Khan from the IHC premises. 

During the hearing, Justice Minallah remarked Mr Khan should have not been arrested when he was going to surrender to the court. He said the way the arrest was made is intolerable. 

The PTI leader requested the court to issued an order for immediate release of Imran Khan. 

After hearing arguments, the bench ordered NAB to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour and adjourned the hearing.

The CJP also remarked that the court will issue an order on this matter today.

Strict Security In Place

Meanwhile, strict measures have been taken outside the apex court in order to avoid any untoward situation ahead of Imran Khan's appearance in the SC. A heavy contingent of anti-terror force  and FC troops has also taken position while irrelevant vehicles are being removed from outside the court.

IHC Verdict on Imran Khan's Arrest

Former prime minister Imran Khan was detained on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by NAB officials with the help of paramilitary forces on Tuesday, prompting IHC CJ Aamer Farooq to take notice of it. 

After hearing arguments from the government officials, including Islamabad IGP, the high court termed the arrest of the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case as "legal".

In his verdict late on Tuesday, He also ordered to issue notice of contempt of court to interior secretary and Islamabad IGP.

The judge ordered the IHC registrar to get a first information report (FIR) registered over the circumstances of the arrest, which included manhandling the lawyers as well as damage to the court building.

The registrar has also been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by May 16.

