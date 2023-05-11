SHC seeks progress report from FIA in Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan defamation case

KARACHI – Months after a defamation suit filed by top Pakistani actors Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan, no action has been taken by federal investigators who started the probe in January this year.

As the case is moving at a snail’s pace, the Sindh High Court sought a progress report from the Deputy Director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about defamation petition of actresses Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.

Advocate Khawaja Naveed, the counsel of the country’s top actors, flayed the government for not removing the defamatory content from the social sites against the actors.

After the latest proceedings, the SHC sought a progress report from the FIA Deputy Director.

Meanwhile, the case has been postponed until mid-August, as the court gave three months’ time to authorities to probe the matter.

Following the allegations by YouTuber Adil Raja, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for action against the culprits behind the smear campaign.

The Ms. Marvel star filed a petition in Sindh High Court through Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, maintaining that fabricated allegations were leveled against her on different social platforms. The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient is seeking strict legal action against ‘mentally sick people’, who run campaigns to tarnish her reputation.

Lamenting FIA’s Cybercrime Wing's ill response to her complaint, she urged the court to order the removal of lewd content against her on social media.