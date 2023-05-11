NAB finds PM Shehbaz, son Hamza 'innocent' in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other family members were declared “innocent” by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after completing investigation in references related to assets beyond means and money laundering involved Rs7 billion.
The anti-graft watchdog submitted its report when Accountability Judge Qamar-ul-Zaman resumed hearing on the graft reference against the prime minister, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others.
PM Shehbaz was represented by his lawyer Anwar Hussain in the court, where NAB acquitted him, his son and other suspects in the case. Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till May 24.
Earlier, all the suspects had been declared guilty by NAB in the Rs7 billion references, claiming that their assets held by the Shehbaz family swelled from Rs2 million to Rs7 billion.
The investigation was launched against PM Shehbaz, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza and Suleman Shehbaz, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the references after 177 suspicious transaction of the family were detected.
The Shehbaz family has been rejecting the allegations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 238,000 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
