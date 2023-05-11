NAB finds PM Shehbaz, son Hamza 'innocent' in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other family members were declared “innocent” by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after completing investigation in references related to assets beyond means and money laundering involved Rs7 billion.

The anti-graft watchdog submitted its report when Accountability Judge Qamar-ul-Zaman resumed hearing on the graft reference against the prime minister, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others.

PM Shehbaz was represented by his lawyer Anwar Hussain in the court, where NAB acquitted him, his son and other suspects in the case. Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till May 24.

Earlier, all the suspects had been declared guilty by NAB in the Rs7 billion references, claiming that their assets held by the Shehbaz family swelled from Rs2 million to Rs7 billion.

The investigation was launched against PM Shehbaz, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza and Suleman Shehbaz, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the references after 177 suspicious transaction of the family were detected.

The Shehbaz family has been rejecting the allegations.