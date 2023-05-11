Efforts being made for Imran Khan’s well-being, President Alvi conveys to ex-PM’s sisters 

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi told the sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan that he was making efforts for the well-being of the former prime minister who is currently in the NAB custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The president conveyed it to Aleem Khan and Uzma Khan through his wife Samina Alvi as the PTI chief was arrested by the NAB with the help of Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the former premier was produced before an accountability court which approved his eight-day judicial remand for interrogation in the corruption case.

Reports said President Alvi had expressed his solidarity with the PTI chief and asked his wife to contact the sisters of Imran Khan.

Later, Samina Alvi held telephonic conversation with the PTI chief’s sisters who told the former that there was not a single case of looting the public wealth against their brother.

Both the sisters are upset over the arrest of the defiant politician and urged the people to continue the peaceful protest until the PTI chief is freed from jail.

The arrest of the former prime minister has sparked violent protests across the country while the police have started arresting leaders of the party. So far, they have arrested Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others.