Search

PakistanTechnologyBusiness

Fiverr Gigs unavailable for Pakistanis as internet suspension puts freelancers in dire straits

Web Desk 02:45 PM | 11 May, 2023
Fiverr Gigs unavailable for Pakistanis as internet suspension puts freelancers in dire straits

LAHORE – The sudden suspension of internet services amid political escalation caused huge damage to digital service providers, especially Pakistani working on freelance giant Fiverr.

As the snap suspension of mobile broadband services dented online services like Careem, and FoodPanda, Pakistanis working online are facing hard times as Fiverr issued a ‘risk warning’ to clients across the globe before placing orders with freelancers from South Asian nation over the internet outage following the arrest of PTI chief, as the move triggered widespread protests in which several people were killed while it caused billions to national kitty.

Amid the brutal clashes and internet suspension, Fiverr cautioned buyers with a text citing ‘freelancer located in a country experiencing internet outages and your order may be delayed,’ as it caused many to avoid giving jobs to Pakistanis.

Pakistanis are among the top freelancers in the world, who are doing online work and amid the dilemma, flocked to Twitter, sharing their ordeal as the internet suspension is said to cause nearly Rs1 billion loss.

As some lamented government’s action to snap Internet, others tagged Fiverr, telling the second-leading freelancing platform about the availability of Internet. Here’s how people reacted:

Most IT professionals are working from home today due to blockages of several arteries in parts of the country, however, IT industry, which is already under pressure, now comes to a standstill since the suspension of the internet.

Social media users also called out for shutting down the internet as it added more problems than it solves.

Last year, freelancers of the fifth most populated nation raked in around $2 billion in IT exports, a hard currency source for Pakistan which is battling to meet its foreign exchange need.

Internet, social media go down in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

LHC seeks reply from govt in plea seeking restoration of internet services in Pakistan

01:06 PM | 11 May, 2023

Google to offer over 44,000 scholarships to Pakistanis for online courses

11:57 PM | 10 May, 2023

Pakistan to face internet suspension for an indefinite period, announces PTA

03:16 PM | 10 May, 2023

Internet, social media go down in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest

10:35 PM | 9 May, 2023

Here's how Pakistanis are reacting to Imran Khan's arrest

03:14 PM | 9 May, 2023

Punjab announces internet facility for all schools 

03:25 PM | 6 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Bushra Bibi, physician Dr Faisal permitted to meet Imran Khan

03:19 PM | 11 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023 

09:15 AM | 11 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 11, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 238,000 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 238,000 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: