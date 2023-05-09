Internet, social media go down in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest

KARACHI – Majority of users in Pakistan were unable to access Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Tuesday night because the most popular social media networks are all down amid widespread protests following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
Users are unable to check their accounts activity on all these platforms; therefore they are unable to post or read anything, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
By combining status information from many sources, including user-submitted problems on its platform, Downdetector keeps track of outages. More users might have been impacted by the outage.
Many smartphone users are also saying that WhatsApp is not functioning properly on both desktops and mobile devices.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that internet services were partially disrupted on the instructions of interior ministry. Hence, people in major cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad have been facing slow or no internet.
Amnesty International, a Human Rights Group, in a statement called upon PTA and the interior ministry to immediately restore mobile internet services in Pakistan.
“Amid concerns about escalating clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and the police, Amnesty International is alarmed by reports that Pakistani authorities have suspended mobile internet and access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube,” the human rights group tweeted.
🇵🇰Pakistan: Amid concerns about escalating clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and the police, Amnesty International is alarmed by reports that Pakistani authorities have suspended mobile internet and access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.— Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office (@amnestysasia) May 9, 2023
''This restricts people’s access to information and freedom of expression,'' it added.
