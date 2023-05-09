Section 144 imposed in major Pakistani cities, Rangers called in Punjab after Imran Khan's arrest

ISLAMABAD – Administrations in Punjab and the federal capital have imposed section 144 in the territory after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court.

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have warned of strict action against anti-social elements for violating Section 144 imposed in the federal capital.

The police also advised the people to use alternate routes to reach their destinations.

It said that traffic congestion was observed between Koral and Khanna Bridge Stops at the Islamabad Expressway therefore Lehtrar Road and Peshawar Road can be used alternatively.

Due to protest, diversions placed for traffic between Koral and Khanna Stops of Islamabad Expressway.



Alternatively, Lehtrar Road and Peshawar Road can be used.



Faizabad all sides closed for traffic going towards Murree Road Rawalpindi and IJP… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 9, 2023

Punjab: The Punjab Home Department says that the main purpose of imposing Section 144 in the entire province is to maintain law and order in the province.

Reports say that the Punjab government has also written a letter to the federal government to request more Rangers in the province.

According to the Punjab Home Department, upholding peace and order throughout the province is the primary goal of enforcing Section 144.

Rangers have reportedly been called to Lahore, and it has also been decided to halt cellular service there, according to Additional Chief Secretary for the Home Department.

Some media reports suggest that Punjab government has also requested additional Rangers for the province in a letter to the federal government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Meanwhile KP government has also enforced Section 144 in Peshawar,

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has issued a formal declaration for implementation of Section for 30 days.

Police have warned of action in case of the violation of Section 144.

Protests followed by Imran Khan's arrest: A heavy contingent of paramilitary forces today arrested the PTI Chairman from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has confirmed the development, stating that Khan had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1, it said.

Following the arrest, the PTI from its social media handles started urging masses to take to the streets against the arrest of Imran Khan.

Situation in parts of country continues to flare up with PTI supporters holding protest against the arrest.