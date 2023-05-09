Search

Have PTI protesters stormed into GHQ, Lahore corps commander house? (VIDEOS)

Web Desk 06:28 PM | 9 May, 2023
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Situation in parts of country continues to flare up with PTI supporters holding protest against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case.

Lahore is no exception as it is the headquarters of the PTI chief’s activities since he was ousted from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in April last. A larger number of party workers have blocked leading roads, including Canal Road for traffic, while a section has reportedly entered the area of the Lahore Cantonment.

Videos posting on social media show some baton-wielding protesters what can be heard in the video enter the residence of the Lahore Commander. Some army personnel can also be seen standing in the lawn of the building without taking any action.

An angry protester can be heard as saying: “You were warned against doing this to Imran Khan” while another party worker is trying to stop him from advancing toward the personnel.

The authenticity of the video is yet to be verified independently.

The PTI has also retweeted a video claiming that people are staging protest in Multan Cantt against the "abduction" of their leader. 

Unverified videos circulating on social media claim that a larger number of protesters have gathered outside the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi while another video shows people moving towards Rah Wali Cantt in Gujranwala. 

A heavy contingent of paramilitary forces arrested the PTI Chairman from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

Why and who arrested Imran Khan?

NAB has confirmed the development, stating that Khan had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1, it said.

Following the arrest, the PTI from its social media handles started urging masses to take to the streets against the arrest of Imran Khan. 

