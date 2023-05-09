Have PTI protesters stormed into GHQ, Lahore corps commander house? (VIDEOS)

LAHORE – Situation in parts of country continues to flare up with PTI supporters holding protest against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case.

Lahore is no exception as it is the headquarters of the PTI chief’s activities since he was ousted from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in April last. A larger number of party workers have blocked leading roads, including Canal Road for traffic, while a section has reportedly entered the area of the Lahore Cantonment.

عوام کی بڑی تعداد مسلسل کور کمانڈر لاہور ہاؤس کی جانب گامزن۔ pic.twitter.com/BFGgWTTrBe — Musa Virk (@MusaNV18) May 9, 2023

Videos posting on social media show some baton-wielding protesters what can be heard in the video enter the residence of the Lahore Commander. Some army personnel can also be seen standing in the lawn of the building without taking any action.

An angry protester can be heard as saying: “You were warned against doing this to Imran Khan” while another party worker is trying to stop him from advancing toward the personnel.

The authenticity of the video is yet to be verified independently.

The PTI has also retweeted a video claiming that people are staging protest in Multan Cantt against the "abduction" of their leader.

Protest in cantt Multan against abduction by Rangers on Dirt Harry’s directions #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/b7PaVgiAU8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Unverified videos circulating on social media claim that a larger number of protesters have gathered outside the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi while another video shows people moving towards Rah Wali Cantt in Gujranwala.

Scenes of GHQ Rawalpindi !



Cantt

Enough is Enough

#نکلو_GHQ_کیطرف pic.twitter.com/ggpzGl7rsy — Dr. Sana (@_K_DrS_) May 9, 2023

Gujranwala crowed moving toward Rah Wali Cantt.#نکلو_GHQ_کیطرف pic.twitter.com/Zdz0jtaZem — Muhammad Nadeem (@mnadim2012) May 9, 2023

People of Peshawar are inside Peshawar Cantt 🚨🚨



pic.twitter.com/lEvfI70Abb — Haris Khan (@haarriisssssss) May 9, 2023

A heavy contingent of paramilitary forces arrested the PTI Chairman from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

NAB has confirmed the development, stating that Khan had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1, it said.

Following the arrest, the PTI from its social media handles started urging masses to take to the streets against the arrest of Imran Khan.