Karachi Bar President Aamir Warraich targeted in violent attack over Canals row

KARACHI – A violent attack on Karachi Bar Association President Aamir Nawaz Warraich fuels ongoing opposition to Cholistan Canal Project.

Warraich was attacked by group of unidentified men on Tuesday night in what he believes was a targeted assault due to his strong opposition to the controversial Cholistan canals project.

The legal counsel is said to be a critic of canal project, comes under attack while meeting with colleagues at eatery in famous Chundrigar Road. Karachi police are currently gathering CCTV footage and witness statements to determine the exact details of the incident.

After being subjected to assault, Aamir Warraich called it an attempt on his life, but he vowed not to abandon fight against the canals, saying Bar convention would proceed as scheduled. Despite his injuries, Warraich made it clear that he would not be filing a first information report (FIR) over the attack.

He also issued stern warning: “If the government does not revoke its decision on the canal project within 72 hours, we will be forced to close the border between Sindh and Punjab.”

Cholistan canals project becomes bone of contention as it aims to irrigate 4.8 million acres of barren land by constructing six canals—two each in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab. The project sparked intense controversy, particularly in Sindh, where critics argue that it could harm the province’s ecological balance and disrupt its water share from the Indus River.

Sindh Assembly passed a resolution in March, unanimously opposing the new canals, further fueling the tension.