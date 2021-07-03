PTI MNA accused of stealing electricity, gas; case registered
Share
KASUR – The Federal Investigation Agency Saturday raided the factory of a Member of National Assembly Talib Hussain Nakai in Pattoki and unearthed electricity and gas theft.
Reports in local media cited that the federal agency registered cases of electricity and gas theft after raiding the factory of the ruling party lawmaker. The electricity and gas were being stolen for a long by installing a direct wire and a pipeline respectively in the factory in Pattoki, FIA officials told news outlets.
It alleged that the illegal supply of power and gas had caused a loss of millions to the national exchequer.
The reports stated that the officials unearthed a 150-foot pipeline illegally installed under the ground using a domestic meter that powered the factory. PTI lawmaker Talib Hussain also used direct wires for electricity theft.
PTI MNA Amir Dogar receives Detection Bill in ... 03:31 PM | 2 May, 2018
MULTAN - The Multan Electric Power Company has fined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator Amir Dogar over electricity ...
Two separate cases of electricity and gas thefts have been registered against Sardar Ahmad Ayaz Nakai, the father of Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai among others.
Pakistan to introduce AMI system to counter power ... 12:46 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Power Omar Ayub says a campaign has been started to check power pilferage and the government ...
- Indian forces martyr another five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama01:55 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Seven Pakistanis, including four minors, killed in house blaze in ...01:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- PTI MNA accused of stealing electricity, gas; case registered01:06 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran in Nathia Gali with family on three-day retreat12:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- No more fee for burials in cemeteries across Punjab, rules LHC12:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Yami Gautam summoned in money laundering case04:56 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with latest ...08:10 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, cricketers04:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021