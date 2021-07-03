PTI MNA accused of stealing electricity, gas; case registered
01:06 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PTI MNA accused of stealing electricity, gas; case registered
KASUR – The Federal Investigation Agency Saturday raided the factory of a  Member of National Assembly Talib Hussain Nakai in Pattoki and unearthed electricity and gas theft.

Reports in local media cited that the federal agency registered cases of electricity and gas theft after raiding the factory of the ruling party lawmaker. The electricity and gas were being stolen for a long by installing a direct wire and a pipeline respectively in the factory in Pattoki, FIA officials told news outlets.

It alleged that the illegal supply of power and gas had caused a loss of millions to the national exchequer.

The reports stated that the officials unearthed a 150-foot pipeline illegally installed under the ground using a domestic meter that powered the factory. PTI lawmaker Talib Hussain also used direct wires for electricity theft.

Two separate cases of electricity and gas thefts have been registered against Sardar Ahmad Ayaz Nakai, the father of Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai among others.

