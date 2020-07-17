Pakistan to introduce AMI system to counter power theft
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Power Omar Ayub says a campaign has been started to check power pilferage and the government is introducing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system to control power theft across the country.

Responding to questions during Question Hour in the Senate today (Friday), he said distribution companies have been directed to control line losses.

Omar Ayub said that efforts are being made to rehabilitate the Transmission and Distribution Infrastructures to reduce technical losses.

The minister said that the incumbent government has enhanced transmission of electricity from 18000MW to 23500MW in two years.

