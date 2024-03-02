Search

Pakistan

Rain threat looms over PSL 9 double-header matches today

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 2 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's twin cities received rains over the weekend and the wet spell is likely to affect the double-header action slated for Saturday.

The Saturday games of the Pakistan Super League season 9 at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi are at risk of being washed out by scattered rains.

Earlier, the practice sessions scheduled for Friday were canceled due to the ongoing downpour.

Peshawar Zalmi team is facing Lahore Qalandars, while Islamabad United is locking horns with Quetta Gladiators, but the current weather is expected to wash out if showers continue.

Chances of today's games are slim as the Pakistan Meteorological Department had already predicted rain and thunderstorms in various areas, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad till March 2.

Saturday matches are the first of the ongoing T20 league to be held in Rawalpindi this season, where Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have strong local support.

Seven more matches are scheduled to be played in Pindi, with the finals set to take place in Karachi.

