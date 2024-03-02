Rain threat looms over PSL 9 double-header matches today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's twin cities received rains over the weekend and the wet spell is likely to affect the double-header action slated for Saturday.
The Saturday games of the Pakistan Super League season 9 at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi are at risk of being washed out by scattered rains.
Earlier, the practice sessions scheduled for Friday were canceled due to the ongoing downpour.
Peshawar Zalmi team is facing Lahore Qalandars, while Islamabad United is locking horns with Quetta Gladiators, but the current weather is expected to wash out if showers continue.
Chances of today's games are slim as the Pakistan Meteorological Department had already predicted rain and thunderstorms in various areas, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad till March 2.
Saturday matches are the first of the ongoing T20 league to be held in Rawalpindi this season, where Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have strong local support.
Seven more matches are scheduled to be played in Pindi, with the finals set to take place in Karachi.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
