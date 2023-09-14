Pakistan braces for heavy rains this week

Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday forecasted more rains and relatively decreased temperatures for a week but also warned of urban flooding and landslide events.

In a fresh advisory, the Met Office said intermittent rain coupled with thunderstorms under a monsoon system will hit upper parts of Pakistan from September 15 to 20, as monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country.

It said a westerly wave is likely to enter South Asian nation on September 16, and under the influence rain along with wind-thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls is expected in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, with occasional gaps.

Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar will also receive rains from September 16 to September 18 with occasional gaps while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Sanghar during the period.

PMD said heavy downpour could increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galliyat, Murree, and twin cities from Sept 17 to 19.

The upcoming wet spell could trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad during the wet spell from Sept 16 to 19, the weather department said.