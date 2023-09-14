Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistani lawyer initiates legal action for MDCAT 2023 retake

The premier exam for medical aspirants was hit by a cheating scandal last Sunday

Web Desk
01:18 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Pakistani lawyer initiates legal action for MDCAT 2023 retake
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Noted Pakistani lawyer Barrister Ahmad Pansota has started legal action for the retake of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) that was marred by a cheating scandal this year.

Even before the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) held on Sunday with over 180,000 candidates, a large number of students have been protesting against the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) across Pakistan, demanding retake of the exam on a single day to ensure transparency and merit.

Amid calls for protest and legal action, Barrister Ahmad Pansota started legal action by serving notice on Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission – a statutory regulatory authority that maintains the official register of medical practitioners in Pakistan.

In a social media post, Pansota said “On behalf my client Ms.Ariba, Legal Notice has been sent to Pakistan Medical Commission, whereby cancellation of #MDCAT2023 has been sought in addition to conducting a regular inquiry against those responsible for leaking the examination paper and cheating in the exams.

The authorities claiming that test for MBBS and BDS were conducted under the best possible system due to which transparency has been ensured, students have been protesting against MDCAT online, with hashtag #ReconductMDCAT2023 appeared in top trends on microblogging platform.

The legal notice stated “Our Client appeared for her MDCAT examination on the loth of September 2023, at the centre having the address 217, Division of S & T (First Floor), University of Education, Township, Lahore under the roll no. 1012111. 2. Prior to the examination, there was evidence of the entrance examination paper being leaked and subsequently made viral on various social media platforms. Initially, our client and other candidates believed it to be a hoax. However, upon appearing for the examination, our client realized that the leaked paper matched the actual examination paper.”

It said several questions in the exam were beyond the scope of the prescribed syllabus, putting students at a significant disadvantage. Back in July when PMDC amended our syllabus, it was clearly mentioned that MDCAT 2023 would be a provincial exam, not a national exam. However, despite this clear directive, at least eight questions in the examination were taken from federal books and other online sources that were not part of the provincial syllabus.

It said that the paper leak was orchestrated unscrupulous individual working at your institution. This leaked paper was to select candidates, allowing them to gain an unfair advantage over other deserving and meritorious candidates, and scores obtained by candidates, ranging from 185 to 188, are statistically impossible and significant concerns about the integrity of the examination.

MDCAT 2023: Female students among dozens arrested for cheating in test

Furthermore, the notice stated that upon comparing the answer keys, candidates discovered that those been academically below average throughout their schooling a careers miraculously achieved high scores.

The notice further mentioned case of Bluetooth cheating that have been reported in KPK, further undermining the credibility of the Results. The potential existence of more undetected cases further underscores the urgency of addressing this issue promptly and effectively.

As regulator you have failed to perform your duty of conducting the exam fairly as required under the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, 2022 and all other enabling provisions of the law. This is a matter of serious concern and such neglect has resulted in causing serious and irreparable loss to the candidates that appeared for MDCAT examinations 2023.

In light of these grave irregularities and to ensure the sanctity of the examination process, it called for immediate inquiry be conducted against the officials of PMDC responsible for the paper leak and its distribution, and cancellation of MDCAT 2023 and to reconduct the MDCAT keeping in view the principles of fairness and transparency.

It warned of legal action if PMC failed to comply with above mentioned demands, and legal proceedings, civil as well as criminal will be started at High Court.

MDCAT 2023: Over 200,000 medical aspirants appear in this year’s test

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:36 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Pakistani rupee further moves up against US dollar, hovers around 297 ...

09:19 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Rain delays start of crucial Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ...

12:13 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar, brings ...

09:20 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE DG Khan Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

09:19 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

09:12 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

Advertisement

Latest

03:36 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

US cipher case: Bail petitions of Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi denied

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.25 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.93 804.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 218.8 220.1
China Yuan CNY 41.22 41.62
Danish Krone DKK 43.08 43.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.28 38.63
Indian Rupee INR 3.62 3.73
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.8 979.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.07 64.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.8 178.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 778.3 786.3
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 82.32 83.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.98 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 336.14 338.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.56

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 14 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: