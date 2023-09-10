LAHORE – Thousands of medical aspirants seeking to pursue undergraduate medical and dental education appeared in annual test, which was finally held after delay.

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), which conducts the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) through federal and provincial public sector institutions, said 67,000 candidates appeared in the exam at 29 centres set up in 11 cities.

More than 19,014 candidates appear in the MDCAT 2023 in Lahore including 5,755 men and 13,259 women as several exam centres have been formed in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, over 40,000 applicants from Sindh appeared in exams in Karachi, Larkana, Jamshoro and Nawabshah.

The MDCAT exam started at 10:00 am while the examination centres were opened at 8:00 am and sealed at 9:00 am. The exam concluded at 1:30 p.m.

No separate MDCAT for flood-hit students

Earlier, PMDC announced to conduct of a special Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for the students of the flooded areas.

Later, the decision was reversed on Saturday and flood-affected students appeared in the exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Matric score – 10 percent

Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent

MDCAT – 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure

Total number of MCQs: 200

Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours

Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent

Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent