MDCAT 2023: Female students among dozens arrested for cheating in test

Web Desk 03:30 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
PESHAWAR – Students wearing bluetooth devices in exam halls, during MDCAT 2023 were among those who were arrested on Sunday, as over 200,000 students appear in pen-and-paper test on Sunday to vie for seats up for grabs.

Media reports confirm the arrest of dozens of students for allegedly cheating via Bluetooth devices. Over 40 candidates, incuding 20 females, were taken into custody in Peshawar, 10 were held in DI Khan for copying in exam using wireless devices.

Investigators recovered Bluetooth devices from the medical aspirants during the test, while case were lodged. The detained members will be produced before the court on Monday.

Meanwhile, KP chief secretary and other officials took notice of the matter and ordered to cancel the papers of candidates found in illegal activities.

Secretary of Higher Education Anila Durrani told media about a group that took big fat amounts from students to help them solve the test through secret Bluetooth devices.

The officials said thousands of rupees were paid by students solving paper through Bluetooth device. The authorities, however, busted the group, recovering their wireless devices.

Pakistan Medical Commission conducts the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) across the country and over 2 lac candidates sat the exam at various venues.

MDCAT 2023: Over 200,000 medical aspirants appear in this year’s test

