Morocco declares three days of national mourning after earthquake kills over 2,000 people

Web Desk 04:28 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
Morocco declares three days of national mourning after earthquake kills over 2,000 people
Morocco witnessed its worst earthquake in a century as strong tremors flattened residential and commercial buildings across the North African nation, killing more than 2,000 people while hundreds are still missing.

Condolences started pouring from the world after the natural disaster. Morocco monarch King Mohammed VI announced three days of national mourning in the Kingdom, with flags to stay at half-mast on all state buildings.

Moroccan Royal Palace announced steps to develop a reconstruction plan for premises that were raised in some minutes. The worst hit regions from the quake were Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, and cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant.

Initially, 300 deaths were reported on Friday but the number moved up to 2000, making it the deadliest quake Morocco has seen in recent times. Morocco’s worst calamity occurred in 1960 in Agadir in which more than 12,000 people lost their lives.

Meanwhile, rescuers are battling against time to recover those caught near the epicenter of the devastating event.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with Morocco after deadly earthquake

Pakistan has extended condolences to Morocco over the loss of lives from a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people on Friday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar conveyed condolences over damage and deaths caused by the catastrophic earthquake that struck the North African nation.

In a statement, the Pakistani premier mourned the tragic loss of lives resulting from the natural calamity and extended heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan government and its people. Kakar further also expressed his sympathies to the families affected by the quake.

He said our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.

PM Kakar also offered Islamabad’s unwavering support to the Moroccan population and government, assuring all possible assistance to help them with the quake.

Other Pakistani politicians including ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif also shared his grief over the devastations caused by the quake.

Pakistan extends support to Morocco as deadly earthquake kills over 2,000

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

